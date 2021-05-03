Galantis and Hook N Sling Team Up for Euphoric Single "The Best" With Karen Harding

Having previously collaborated on the tracks “Love On Me” and “Never Felt A Love Like This,” Swedish duo Galantis and Australian dance music vet Hook N Sling are back once again with their latest single, “The Best.”

With platinum-selling singer-songwriter Karen Harding providing soulful vocals, this track lives up to the euphoric feeling of their previous collaborations. In addition, vocals from the seven-year-old daughter of Galantis’ Christian Karlsson are incorporated throughout the track.

Out on Virgin Records, this song embodies the feelings of youthfulness and happiness. Its buoyant tone is established from the outset with gleeful piano keys and the intoxicating vocals of Harding. The chorus is absolutely exhilarating, utilizing soaring whistles and chops over a bouncy house beat. This sounds like the ideal soundtrack to warm nights and summer adventures.

“The Best” comes fresh off of some monster Galantis releases. At the beginning of the year they dropped their single “Dandelion” with JVKE, which was followed up in February with their official remix of Benny Bennasi’s iconic “Cinema.” If there's one thing this pair knows, it's how to create successful music. With smash hits like "Runaway," "Peanut Butter Jelly," "No Money," and many more, Galantis' music has spread an abundance of joy to the masses. It's impressive and exciting to see the tandem continue to one-up themselves with incredible music.

Hook N Sling has become a dance music mainstay since his breakthrough song "Take You Higher" with Goodwill. Originally from Australia, he now calls LA home and has produced remixes for some of the biggest artists in the game, including Kygo, Calvin Harris, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey, and many more.

