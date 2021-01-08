Galantis Taps JVKE for Playful, Pop-Infused Single "Dandelion"

Galantis Taps JVKE for Playful, Pop-Infused Single "Dandelion"

The track's release is accompanied by a surreal lyric video.
Although Galantis seamlessly kept their fans happy in 2020 with their third album and impressive lineup of remixes, the Swedish duo refuses to slow down. Just a week into the new year, they've released a catchy new single with JVKE entitled "Dandelion."

"Dandelion" is a hypnotic, pop-infused anthem that's reminiscent of what longtime listeners fell in love with on the duo's debut album Pharmacy. JVKE's charming vocals and perfectly tuned falsetto flow effortlessly with Galantis' floaty production, cultivating a dreamy feel that builds upon their mainstage-ready sound. 

The lyric video closely mirrors the overall sound of the track with a flurry of pastel flowers and backdrops. JVKE can be seen dancing in various scenes throughout the video, adding yet another tie-in to it's playful vibe. 

Fans of Galantis may recognize JVKE from an Instagram Live session they did last year. The duo recognized JVKE from TikTok—where he's found viral fame with his music—and they began sharing demos that eventually turned into "Dandelion."

Watch the lyric video for "Dandelion" below.

