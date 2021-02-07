Benny Benassi's "Cinema" Gets A New Lease On Life With Galantis' Latest Remix
With its bouncing bass beat and infectious energy, Benny Benassi's 2011 hit, "Cinema" ft. Gary Go, is undeniably unforgettable. Now, with the release of a new Galantis remix, the track has received a bubbly house update in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.
Released February 5th on Ultra Records, the redo features tropical house synths and disco-inspired arpeggios, seamlessly fitting in with Galantis' dance-pop repertoire. "I’m truly excited about Cinema getting a new lease of life!” Benassi said of the new remix in a press release.
Previous remixers of "Cinema" include Laidback Luke, Alex Gaudino, Jason Rooney, and Skrillex, whose iconic dubstep flip won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical, in 2012.
