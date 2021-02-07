Benny Benassi's "Cinema" Gets A New Lease On Life With Galantis' Latest Remix

Benny Benassi's "Cinema" Gets A New Lease On Life With Galantis' Latest Remix

The new remix comes ten years after the original release of "Cinema."
Author:
Publish date:

With its bouncing bass beat and infectious energy, Benny Benassi's 2011 hit, "Cinema" ft. Gary Go, is undeniably unforgettable. Now, with the release of a new Galantis remix, the track has received a bubbly house update in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 

Released February 5th on Ultra Records, the redo features tropical house synths and disco-inspired arpeggios, seamlessly fitting in with Galantis' dance-pop repertoire. "I’m truly excited about Cinema getting a new lease of life!” Benassi said of the new remix in a press release.

Previous remixers of "Cinema" include Laidback Luke, Alex GaudinoJason Rooney, and Skrillex, whose iconic dubstep flip won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical, in 2012.

