Skip to main content
Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem

Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem

The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."

Ching Chen/Press

The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."

On the eighth anniversary of their biggest hit, Galantis recruited one of the hottest names in bass music to transform the single.

For over a year now, Subtronics has been asking fans if they "f*ck with that weird sh*t?" while dropping a heavy remix of the Swedish duo's dance classic, "Runaway (U & I)" live. Now, just days after announcing his "ANTIFRACTAL" tour, he's officially released the fan-favorite remix in honor of its namesake's eighth anniversary.

Incorporating the ageless vocals that propelled the original to mainstream success, Subtronics gives fans a moment to take a deep breath before sending them to the upside-down. In tried-and-true fashion, he interpolates some goofy samples from the 2007 video game Team Fortress 2 before a pounding, high-voltage bass drop. Replete with screeching saws and metallic growls, he transforms the mainstage anthem for a different crowd.

Take a listen to the remix below and stream it here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Subtronics and Galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem

The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."

By Nick Yopko
YP_GENERAL_SeanFoster_123_FOZB1240
INTERVIEWS

Why Attendees of This Fiji Music Festival Leave the Island With "Feelings They Can't Quite Articulate"

We caught up with the Co-Founder of Your Paradise, an idyllic electronic music festival on Fiji's Mamanuca Islands.

By Jason Heffler
Rampage 2022 Press
EVENTS

Dimension, FuntCase, More to Headline Rampage’s Momentous Amsterdam Debut

The European festival is coming to AFAS Live November 4-5.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

Related

slander subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"

The bass anthem of the summer has arrived.

Subtronics
NEWS

Subtronics Reveals Debut Album, Drops First Single "Spacetime" With Nevve

The album, dubbed "Fractals," is scheduled to drop in early 2022.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings Unveils Latest Wonky Compilation

The compilation features tracks from heavyweights like TYNAN, Ace Aura, Chassi, and more.

Zeds Dead and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics and Zeds Dead Debut Remix of "GodLovesUgly" by Atmosphere

During a recent show at The Hollywood Palladium, Subtronics debuted a remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly" that he and Zeds Dead are working on.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Remixed the Popular "Oh No" TikTok Song Into a Drum & Bass Banger

The new drum & bass remix comes just days after he debuted his own record label, Cyclops Recordings.

Galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Enlist Passion Pit for Festival Anthem "I FOUND U"

Longtime Galantis fans ought to love their Passion Pit collaboration.

galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics' "Now That's What I Call Riddim 3" OUT NOW