Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem
On the eighth anniversary of their biggest hit, Galantis recruited one of the hottest names in bass music to transform the single.
For over a year now, Subtronics has been asking fans if they "f*ck with that weird sh*t?" while dropping a heavy remix of the Swedish duo's dance classic, "Runaway (U & I)" live. Now, just days after announcing his "ANTIFRACTAL" tour, he's officially released the fan-favorite remix in honor of its namesake's eighth anniversary.
Incorporating the ageless vocals that propelled the original to mainstream success, Subtronics gives fans a moment to take a deep breath before sending them to the upside-down. In tried-and-true fashion, he interpolates some goofy samples from the 2007 video game Team Fortress 2 before a pounding, high-voltage bass drop. Replete with screeching saws and metallic growls, he transforms the mainstage anthem for a different crowd.
Take a listen to the remix below and stream it here.
Recommended Articles
Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem
The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."
Why Attendees of This Fiji Music Festival Leave the Island With "Feelings They Can't Quite Articulate"
We caught up with the Co-Founder of Your Paradise, an idyllic electronic music festival on Fiji's Mamanuca Islands.
Dimension, FuntCase, More to Headline Rampage’s Momentous Amsterdam Debut
The European festival is coming to AFAS Live November 4-5.
FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:
Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS