Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem

On the eighth anniversary of their biggest hit, Galantis recruited one of the hottest names in bass music to transform the single.

For over a year now, Subtronics has been asking fans if they "f*ck with that weird sh*t?" while dropping a heavy remix of the Swedish duo's dance classic, "Runaway (U & I)" live. Now, just days after announcing his "ANTIFRACTAL" tour, he's officially released the fan-favorite remix in honor of its namesake's eighth anniversary.

Incorporating the ageless vocals that propelled the original to mainstream success, Subtronics gives fans a moment to take a deep breath before sending them to the upside-down. In tried-and-true fashion, he interpolates some goofy samples from the 2007 video game Team Fortress 2 before a pounding, high-voltage bass drop. Replete with screeching saws and metallic growls, he transforms the mainstage anthem for a different crowd.

Take a listen to the remix below and stream it here.

