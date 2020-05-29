Galantis and Ship Wrek Tap Pink Sweat$ for Bubbly House Jam "Only a Fool"

Galantis and Ship Wrek are here to conjure visions of blue tequila sunrises and sun-kissed days on the beach with their new collaborative single "Only a Fool.

The tandem of electronic duos arrived on Big Beat Records today to drop the bubbly summer anthem, which features a scintillating vocal effort from prodigious R&B singer Pink Sweat$.

"Only a Fool" glides along to the signature house and pop hybrid sound of Galantis, who were smart to team up with Ship Wrek, one of the fastest-rising acts in electronic music. The track represents the latest in a string of high-profile collaborations for the nautical-themed house twofer, who previously teamed up with Valentino Khan for "Obsession" on Diplo's Mad Decent banner as well as Dillon Francis, who jumped on "It's My House" from the young duo's March 2020 Mirror Mirror EP.

Galantis have remained their prolific selves, recently appearing on the official soundtrack for Scoob!, the latest major motion picture in the grandiose Scooby Doo franchise. They have kept busy on the performance front as well, appearing on the first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival, a landmark radio livestreaming event produced by SiriusXM. In February, they also teamed up with WaveXR for a VR concert special where they mutated into custom avatars and performed live, amassing over one-million views.

