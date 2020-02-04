Galantis Release Big Room Track, "Steel," from Upcoming Album, Church

Galantis' new effort is due out at the end of the week.
One of EDM's favorite duos have offered fans a taste of what's to come this Friday, February 7th, 2020. Ahead of their third studio-length album, Church, Galantis have shared a festival-ready big room single titled "Steel."

Gentle piano chords and a crisp female vocal set the tone for "Steel" before synths and kick drums find their way into the arrangement. For the drop, the Swedish producers have delivered a lead melody that makes the song sound like little else on the market in this style.

Following the success of singles like "You" and "Runaway (U & I)," Galantis (real names Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw) became a staple throughout the worldwide festival circuit. A week after the release of their upcoming album, the duo will embark upon the Church of Galantis Tour, which begins with a February 14th show in Brooklyn, New York and ends with a Morrison, Colorado gig on April 24th.

No tracklist has been revealed for Church at the time of writing.

H/T: Your EDM

