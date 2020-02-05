Galantis Release "Unless It Hurts" and "Stella" Ahead of New Album

If you thought that "Steel" was the only track Galantis would drop in the week leading up to their third studio-length album, think again. By the looks of things, the Swedish duo are sharing a cut each day before the full Friday, February 7th, 2020 release. On Tuesday they dropped "Unless It Hurts," only to follow it up with "Stella" on Wednesday.

"Unless It Hurts" follows in the same vein as "Steel," what with its bright synth work and main stage-friendly drum pattern. "Stella" marks an interesting departure for the duo, however. Slowed down and vaguely tropical, the song's funk-reminiscent instrumentals give it more radio appeal than the songs that came before.

Galantis (real names Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw) made a name for themselves a few years into the EDM decade for singles like "You" and "Runaway (U & I)." Their debut studio-length album arrived in the form of Pharmacy in 2015, and they followed it up with The Aviary in 2017. One week after the release of their upcoming effort, they will kick off the Church of Galantis Tour on February 14th.

Stream or download "Unless It Hurts" here and "Stella" here.

H/T: EDMTunes

