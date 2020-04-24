Galantis Drops Uplifting Collab With Wrabel, "The Lake"

Electronic duo Galantis is back today via Big Beat Records with “The Lake,” a collaborative single featuring singer-songwriter Wrabel.

Galantis first emerged onto the scene in 2012, when Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy) and Linus Eklöw (aka Style of Eye) came together to begin writing and producing as one. The group’s debut album, Pharmacy, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance album chart, sprouting hits like “Runaway (U & I),” which helped the duo earn international acclaim and fanfare. This latest project comes only a few months after the release of Galantis' Church LP, which featured Dolly Parton and Mr. Probz, among others (“Faith”).

With “The Lake,” Galantis returns to its roots of uplifting, feel-good music, coining the positive, inspirational track amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wrote [‘The Lake’] with our friend Wrabel as a reflection of what we’re all experiencing around the world right now,” said Galantis in a press release issued for the single. “As we are all seeking peace of mind and hoping for a better tomorrow, we hope everyone out there can find a ‘lake’ of their own.”

The track opens with a choral hymn before giving way to the voice of Wrabel, who reflects on better times and finding a respite from the craziness of the world. The first fifty seconds or so are largely devoid of electronic influence, before a light kick drum signals the drop at the first minute. Even then, the duo opt to drop into a swinging array of strings, rather than the mainstage, electro house-inspired sound they amassed their popularity on.

With an excessive influx of negativity from the news and around the world, “The Lake” is a welcomed, positive song for those looking to find an escape through music.

