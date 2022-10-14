Listen to Galo's Unapologetic Tech House Banger, "Bad B"

Galo is back with "Bad B," the latest tech house weapon in an arsenal that seems to grow stronger with each release from the blossoming DJ and dance music producer.

With its thumping subs and unapologetic vocal refrain, the track is as sultry as it is thunderous. Driven by a quirky, arpeggiated sequence, "Bad B" oozes with the bravado of Miami's radiant club scene, where it should be staple in the DJ sets of Galo and his contemporaries.

The track picks up steam in the break, where Galo takes his foot off the pedal—but only for a fleeting moment. Delayed ad-libs moonlight as a siren song, leading us into a long build where frenetic snares and panned rave leads amplify the tension. He eventually unloads a cathartic second drop, bringing the arrangement home with a high-energy coda.

Take a listen to "Bad B" below.

Since road-testing the track at various clubs and festivals, Galo knew he had a hit on his hands after seeing the crowds' reaction. Fans can now look forward to hearing it during his upcoming sets at two high-profile music festivals, EDC Orlando and Okeechobee.

"It's definitely been reassuring and motivating. Sometimes it can be tough when you're in those initial stages of writing and releasing and things don't have much traction," Galo tells us. "There can be a lot of self-doubt and there still is at times, but the important thing is to keep your head down, keep working, and trust the process. That's what I've been doing, and that's what I'm going to continue to do. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

You can stream "Bad B" here.

