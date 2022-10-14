Skip to main content
Listen to Galo's Unapologetic Tech House Banger, "Bad B"

Listen to Galo's Unapologetic Tech House Banger, "Bad B"

A thick low end and badass vocal refrain seamlessly weave through this club anthem.

c/o Galo

A thick low end and badass vocal refrain seamlessly weave through this club anthem.

Galo is back with "Bad B," the latest tech house weapon in an arsenal that seems to grow stronger with each release from the blossoming DJ and dance music producer.

With its thumping subs and unapologetic vocal refrain, the track is as sultry as it is thunderous. Driven by a quirky, arpeggiated sequence, "Bad B" oozes with the bravado of Miami's radiant club scene, where it should be staple in the DJ sets of Galo and his contemporaries.

The track picks up steam in the break, where Galo takes his foot off the pedal—but only for a fleeting moment. Delayed ad-libs moonlight as a siren song, leading us into a long build where frenetic snares and panned rave leads amplify the tension. He eventually unloads a cathartic second drop, bringing the arrangement home with a high-energy coda.

Take a listen to "Bad B" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ivy Lab
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Ivy Lab's Haunting Album, "Infinite Falling Ground"

It's a tour de force for Ivy Lab, who reimagine their sound via an introspective journey through 14 scintillating tracks.

By Mikala Lugen
TikTok
INDUSTRY

TikTok Sets Sights On Spotify, Makes Moves On Native Music Streaming Service

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has already filed a U.S. trademark application for a new music platform called "TikTok Music."

By Rachel Kupfer
charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5 [10/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, ARTBAT, Tsu Nami and more.

By Koji Aiken

Since road-testing the track at various clubs and festivals, Galo knew he had a hit on his hands after seeing the crowds' reaction. Fans can now look forward to hearing it during his upcoming sets at two high-profile music festivals, EDC Orlando and Okeechobee.

"It's definitely been reassuring and motivating. Sometimes it can be tough when you're in those initial stages of writing and releasing and things don't have much traction," Galo tells us. "There can be a lot of self-doubt and there still is at times, but the important thing is to keep your head down, keep working, and trust the process. That's what I've been doing, and that's what I'm going to continue to do. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

You can stream "Bad B" here.

Follow Galo:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsgalo
Instagram: instagram.com/its.galo
Twitter: twitter.com/its_galo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rXKUhK

Related

cobrah chris lorenzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Chris Lorenzo and COBRAH's Sultry Tech House Banger, "Mami"

"I knew right then and there what we created was going to be huge."

Unlocked Vol. 8 Main Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Seductive Tech House Reigns Supreme In 8th "Unlocked" Compilation From DND Recs: Listen

Rich DietZ, Galo, Buitano and more go off on the eighth installment of the label's "Unlocked" series.

Rich DietZ - Anxiety (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

A timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

ekonovah cloverdale
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekonovah and Cloverdale Team Up for Soulful Tech House Jam, "Higher"

The stellar collab was released on hau5trap, an offshoot of deadmau5's venerated mau5trap imprint.

271776815_283309907123534_6803380177810718941_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Set the Tone for Huge 2022 With Must-Listen House Banger, "Work Song"

Hot on the heels of a breakthrough year, the rising house music duo have wasted no time in 2022.

Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti's House Banger "Bad Bitches"

Main stage festival energy channeled straight to listeners at home.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

The "Beyoncé House Music Era" Is Here: Listen to Queen Bey's Disco Banger "Break My Soul"

Sampling Robin S.' iconic "Show Me Love," the track is the first taste of Queen Bey's upcoming seventh studio album "Renaissance."