Gaminow and Boltron Team Up for Sun-Kissed House Jam "Don't Wanna Love You"

The track was released on Holy Pig Records, the imprint owned by star Mexican DJ Mr. Pig.
Gaminow and Boltron have joined forces for "Don't Wanna Love You," a sun-kissed house jam that belongs on the sparkling poolsides we're all yearning for during the pandemic.

Gaminow is composed of Gama and Minow, two dance music producers who have been cutting their teeth in the EDM scene out of Mexico City. They have now teamed up as a duo, tapping fellow young fun Boltron for their new collaborative single. The track features potent piano strikes and airy vocal chops, which make for a summery deep house tune. The warm horns in the chorus only add to the bubbly vibes of the song, which was released on Holy Pig Records, the imprint owned by star Mexican DJ Mr. Pig.

You can listen to "Don't Wanna Love You" in full below via Spotify. 

