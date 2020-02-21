Gareth Emery and Emily Vaughn Deliver Long-Awaited Single, "You Are"

In his debut release of the decade, British artist and world-renowned DJ Gareth Emery has joined forces with Emily Vaughn to deliver the highly anticipated single, “You Are.” After a long, quiet period that had fans wondering when they could get their hands on more from the trance icon, Emery has finally broken his silence to provide them exactly what they wanted.

With rhythmic, airy synth stabs, Emery lifts our spirits up and into the grasp of Vaughn’s soft and sultry vocals. Conveying a message of love, romance, and passion, “You Are” pairs perfectly with Valentine’s Day afterglow and gives listeners an excuse to keep dancing all night with the ones they hold near and dear.

According to emery, this is the final single before his next album, which will be coming in the near future, giving fans a heroic dose of anticipation and excitement. After all, he hasn't released an artist album since 2016’s 100 Reasons to Live. Stay up to date on the forthcoming album, and on all things Gareth Emery, by connecting with his socials below.

Stream or Download Gareth Emery's "You Are" today.

