X&G’s Gaszia Joins Forces With Sooski for Mind-Bending EP, "Pre-Faze"
Ethereal vocals and gritty bass production can oftentimes gel in fascinating ways. Gaszia and Sooski’s new joint EP, Pre-Faze is a strong testament.
Gaszia achieved success in electronic music as one half of boundary-pushing duo X&G, who announced their split earlier in 2022. Over the past eight years, X&G’s brand of bold and experimental bass music took them to stages across the world and led to numerous high-profile collaborations, like one with Skrillex and Boys Noize’s Dog Blood.
Now, Gaszia has made his return to tastemaker label KUMO Collective, teaming up with British singer-songwriter Sooski for Pre-Faze, a three-track EP that solidifies him as an act to watch.
KUMO's 100th release, Pre-Faze is a mesmerizing journey through heavenly vocals and otherworldly bass production, masterfully blending the styles of the two artists. The EP’s opener “Ride” is driven by Sooski’s moody and elegant vocal performance, while Gaszia’s maximalist production takes the front seat.
Recommended Articles
Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More
Over 50 DJ sets were uploaded to YouTube after Excision's prehistoric-themed fest, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music.
Emancipator and Lapa Release Collaborative House Album, "11th Orbit"
The album sees the longtime collaborative duo concocting new sonic flavors.
X&G’s Gaszia Joins Forces With Sooski for Mind-Bending EP, "Pre-Faze"
Gaszia and Sooski are a match made in heaven.
The journey continues with the previously released single “Bite,” which makes for an EP highlight as it gradually builds up into a mind-bending first drop, followed by a second melodic trap climax. Finally, “Slipping Away,” which features contributions from French producer Mona San, rounds off Pre-Faze with captivating sound design.
Listen to Pre-Faze EP below.
FOLLOW GASZIA:
Facebook: facebook.com/Gaszia
Instagram: instagram.com/gaszia
Twitter: twitter.com/gaszia
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Shq8pc
FOLLOW SOOSKI:
Facebook: facebook.com/sooskimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/sooskimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sooskimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3flLOBX