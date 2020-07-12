GATTÜSO and Laidback Luke's "Heart On My Sleeve" Music Video Burns Bright [Premiere]

GATTÜSO and Laidback Luke's progressive anthem "Heart On My Sleeve" bears its true colors in the single's official music video.

At first listen, the summer single had us nostalgic for the progressive house heyday that shaped the dance music festivals of the last decade. "Heart On My Sleeve" has now received a colorful new visual befitting of its carefree sonic spirit. The lyrics from Sara Reeves, "I'm showing off my colors now, I’m pulling all these covers down" resonate more than ever amid a montage of fire twirling and colorful, refracted light.

Set against the backdrop of cavernous desert sands, the video cuts between the harsh desert environment and the familiar scene of a shoreline sunset. Reeves' hook, "I wear my heart on my sleeve, just to know that I'm free," is an anchoring mantra reminding us that the road to self-actualization is filled with great contrast.

Laidback Luke stated he was originally drawn to work with GATTÜSO based on his nostalgic sound, which he likened to old school Alesso meets Swedish House Mafia. Evidently the two producers have gotten along swimmingly in the studio, as GATTÜSO recently revealed that another collaboration between himself and Laidback Luke is already in the works.

