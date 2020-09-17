Gem & Tauri's Eclectic "All You Need" EP Marks Ophelia Records' First Full House Project [Premiere]

Gem & Tauri are making Ophelia Records history with the release of the label's first full house project, their debut EP All You Need.

The duo have the ultimate backing with label head Seven Lions on the production, blending tech, deep and progressive house across the record's four tracks. While the duo haven't released any singles before, fans of Ophelia Records will recognize them as the go-to openers for a number of the imprint's shows and streams.

All You Need showcases the duo alongside some big vocal features by two of trance music's leading singer-songwriters, HAILIENE and Fiora, known as the voices behind many of Seven Lions' most popular tracks. The former sings on "Call Me Home," a beautiful melodic house tune that features arpeggiating synths that will have you dancing with your eyes closed all night long in pure bliss. "All You Need" highlights Fiora's whimsical vocals paired with a darker, more brooding beat. "Dusk" is another standout, featuring a tech house structure that will make you want to be at a dark warehouse party. Gem & Tauri end the EP with two extended versions of the first two tracks for all those who couldn't get enough.

Gem & Tauri, comprised of Courtney Simmons and Emma Montalvo, have been avid fans of house music for over a decade. They have been channeling that love into DJing, but are now are entering the world of production and songwriting with the help of Seven Lions. They've performed as supporting acts for Ophelia showcases at Echostage, Avant Gardner, Mezzanine SF, and Miami Music Week. This year they began their weekly livestream series from home and were featured artists for Insomniac's Gorge stream, which attracted an audience of 15,000 concurrent viewers.

Next up, the duo will be performing a special edition of Seven Lions' livestream festival Visions on Saturday, September 19th. The stream will also feature a deep house set from the Ophelia label head along with performances by Grum and Qrion.

