Gene Farris Gives "Hey Mr. D.J." a House Upgrade With New Single, "Mr Everybody"

With a handful of singles already under his belt for 2021, Gene Farris has decided to keep the new music flowing with his latest single, "Mr Everybody."

Out August 27th via the artist's Farris Wheel Recordings banner, "Mr Everybody" is a scintillating house rework of 1993 R&B hit "Hey Mr. D.J." by Zhané. It features a sample of the track's instantly recognizable vocals, underlaid with a smooth and sexy club drop and four on the floor beat. Pulsing percussion lines and reverberating synths build tension, while low-toned chords and a bouncing bass line add depth and mystery.

"Mr Everybody" comes just in time for the one year anniversary of Farris' "Carnival" livestream, which is hosted every Friday via Dirtybird Live. You can tune in here from 6-10PM PT.

The famed Chicago artist is also slated to return home on Labor Day Weekend for the inaugural edition of Arc Music Festival, a new event dedicated to celebrating the birthplace of house music. Tickets for the two-day festival are on sale here.

