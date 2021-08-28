August 28, 2021
Gene Farris Gives "Hey Mr. D.J." a House Upgrade With New Single, "Mr Everybody"
Publish date:

Gene Farris Gives "Hey Mr. D.J." a House Upgrade With New Single, "Mr Everybody"

The upbeat rework pairs Zhané's classic R&B hit with a sexy club drop and four-on-the-floor beat.
Author:
The upbeat rework pairs Zhané's classic R&B hit with a sexy club drop and four-on-the-floor beat.

With a handful of singles already under his belt for 2021, Gene Farris has decided to keep the new music flowing with his latest single, "Mr Everybody." 

Out August 27th via the artist's Farris Wheel Recordings banner, "Mr Everybody" is a scintillating house rework of 1993 R&B hit "Hey Mr. D.J." by Zhané. It features a sample of the track's instantly recognizable vocals, underlaid with a smooth and sexy club drop and four on the floor beat. Pulsing percussion lines and reverberating synths build tension, while low-toned chords and a bouncing bass line add depth and mystery. 

"Mr Everybody" comes just in time for the one year anniversary of Farris' "Carnival" livestream, which is hosted every Friday via Dirtybird Live. You can tune in here from 6-10PM PT. 

Recommended Articles

anti-up-press-photo-scaled
MUSIC RELEASES

Anti Up Release Eccentric Banger, "Something's About to go down"

Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo have concocted a modish, out-of-this-world banger.

Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label

Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.

The famed Chicago artist is also slated to return home on Labor Day Weekend for the inaugural edition of Arc Music Festival, a new event dedicated to celebrating the birthplace of house music. Tickets for the two-day festival are on sale here

FOLLOW GENE FARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/genefarris23
Twitter: twitter.com/farriswheel
Instagram: instagram.com/genefarris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ynJAFK

Related

Audien
MUSIC RELEASES

Audien Signs With Armada Music, Celebrates With New Single "Learn To Love Again"

The upbeat dance-pop release, dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery, is Audien's first of 2021.

Nostalgix
MUSIC RELEASES

Nostalgix Links With Deadbeats for Edgy New Bass House EP, "Black Mirror"

Comprised of two new tracks, the release finds its edge in saucy vocals and booming basslines.

ycjXmaCzhJsj5NIAYjDgJ23XLlVdTCVrEQBsLZaQ
FEATURES

Honor the Birth of House Music With 10 Influential Black Artists from Chicago

These seminal producers played instrumental roles in developing the early sounds of electronic music and bringing it to the masses.

Whethan, Kevin George
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Breaks New Ground With Latest Single, "Warning Signs" With Kevin George

The track is Whethan's first release since his groundbreaking October 2020 debut album, "FANTASY."

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

peggy gou
MUSIC RELEASES

Peggy Gou Returns From Two-Year Hiatus With New Single, "Nabi" Alongside OHHYUK

Blissfully simple in its arrangement, "Nabi" follows Gou's 2019 "Moment" EP.

peggy gou
MUSIC RELEASES

Peggy Gou Heats Things Up With Latest Single, "I Go"

The song follows up last month's "Nabi," which broke Gou's two year hiatus from solo releases.

Elephante
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Elephante's Pensive New Single "Holy Ghosts"

The dance-pop track is infused with elements of indie rock and future house, linked together by the artist's earnest vocals.