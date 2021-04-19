Nero Keep the New Music Coming With Electrifying Edit of Genesis' "Mama"

The latest Nero edit follows their takes on Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Tame Impala, and Daft Punk.

Last month, legendary trio Nero kicked off a string of edit releases with a massive rework of Daft Punk's "Emotion." The electronic outfit didn't slow down after that, releasing edits at random intervals throughout the month thereafter, including a take on Tame Impala's "Disciples" and classic 80s track "Relax" by Frankie Goes To Hollywood. Now, the next Nero bootleg is here, and it's glorious.

Travelling back even further in time for an edit of the Phil Collins-era Genesis, Nero's version of "Mama" refreshes a nearly 40- year old song with a clean 2021 sheen. In classic Nero fashion, a dark and synth-driven production provides a nearly cyberpunk atmosphere that fits the trio's aesthetic perfectly.

Collins' vocals still take center stage in the edit, but oscillating synth lines paired with a sexy and danceable rhythm breathe new life into the Genesis classic. Nero's fourth edit in the last month delivers just as much as expected, and fans are hopeful that the clever and refreshing releases keep on coming.

Nero have taken to blockchain-based streaming service Audius to release all four of the recent edits. It seems fans have one more to look forward to, but the group is yet to hint at a release date.

FOLLOW NERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/nero

Twitter: twitter.com/NeroUK

Instagram: instagram.com/nero

Spotify: spoti.fi/3rd8N27