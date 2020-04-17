UK based dubstep group Gentlemens Club are fresh off the release of their Gully Mode EP, which saw them team up with Blunts & Blondes, Watson, and Kavale for some hip-hop-infused dubstep treats. Now, the trio are back with a brand new single to satiate all those cravings for the old-school UK dubstep sound.

When seeing the iconic blue UKF Dubstep logo, fans are immediately reminded of the dubstep anthems of auld like Blue Foundation's "Eyes On Fire (Zeds Dead Remix)" or Flux Pavilion's immortal "I Can't Stop." Gentlemens Club's "Moments" fits that vibe perfectly, delivering a nostalgic sound reminiscent of those early 2010s hits, but breaking the mold with forward-thinking production elements.

"Moments" is laced with wobbles aplenty, as the chorus beckons the listener to live in the moment. That sentiment, in this sense, means reliving those memories of the classic dubstep sound while turning that emotion toward the future. The single will undoubtedly send listeners on a trip down memory lane, and keep them hopeful for more unforgettable moments to be had in the future.

Gentlemens Club's nostalgic "Moments" is out now via Bassrush, and available for listening and download here.

