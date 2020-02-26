GEO and Josh Rubin Attack the Airwaves on Blistering Hard Dance Anthem "Cold War"

GEO, one of hard dance's most promising young producers, has returned to the airwaves with another blistering tune. His latest, "Cold War," sees the Long Beach native join forces with vocalist Josh Rubin for a track that's pure, concentrated mayhem.

From the moment you press play, you realize this isn't your everyday tune. Sirens and broken glass set the scene before a group of rioters organize a march. After that, Rubin takes the stage and flips lyrics from Pink Floyd's classic "Another Brick in the Wall" into a call-to-arms preparing listeners for the mayhem that's about to ensue.

Following the battle plan briefing from Rubin is a grand entrance from the commander-in-chief himself, GEO. Not for the faint of heart, he doubles down on the riotous nature of "Cold War" with cannons loaded to the brim with supersonic hard bass aimed right at the listener. The product is another hard dance classic at a scorching 165 BPM that showcases the controlled chaos that only GEO could deliver.

Last month, fans were excited to see him take the stage for a few stops on GRAVEDGR's ”6 Feet Under Tour.” In addition to his recent performances, he shared the news that he would be performing at the legendary EDC Las Vegas in May.

"Cold War" ft. Josh Rubin by GEO is out now. You can stream or download the latest from the illustrious hard dance artist here.

