Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, Tommie Sunshine, Disco Fries and Wrongchilde Team Up on "Falling In Love Will Kill You"

EDM-pop punk crossovers were all the rage in 2019, but we may be ushering in the "rawring '20s" if a new collaboration is any indicator. My Chemical Romance (MCR) vocalist Gerard Way has teamed up with Tommie Sunshine, Disco Fries and Wrongchilde on a midtempo single titled "Falling In Love Will Kill You."

A more main stage-friendly iteration of the midtempo style, "Falling In Love Will Kill You" is driven by big synths after Way's vocal introduces the concept. Melancholic lyrics of forlorn love will surely appeal to MCR fans while the rest of the sonics ought to guarantee the song placement in countless DJ sets as festival season approaches.

The overlap between MCR fans and EDM enthusiasts is well established. At the end of 2019, Sullivan King and Kayzo collaborated on a remix of the emo pop punk band's 2004 single "Helena."

Stream or download "Falling In Love Will Kill You" across platforms here.

