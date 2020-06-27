Gesaffelstein's Requiem Tour quickly became one of the hottest tickets in dance music last year after The Dark Prince of Techno lived up to his name by assembling the darkest stage setup ever seen on stage at Coachella.

Now the techno heavyweight producer has dropped a full recording of his sold out Los Angeles live set, which took hold of the Shrine Expo Hall late last year. Though the original set took place over six months ago, fans were immediately gripped by Gesaffelstein's announcement at the beginning of this month teasing the release of the live recording.

While you may not have the visual of the stunning Vantablack stage front and center as you listen, Gesaffelstein's set paints an image in its own right. Gesaffelstein leads listeners into the void as the producer's primal techno instincts take the driver's seat. While The Weeknd provides a brief break in the action as "Lost In the Fire" drops just ahead of the closing act, Gesaffelstein's set is an unrelenting ride from start to finish. In addition to his classics, the set tested the water with fresh cuts from his most recent EP, Novo Sonic System.

Gesaffelstein's Requiem Tour launched following the release of his 2019 comeback album, Hyperion.

