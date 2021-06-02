Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The Dark Prince of Techno has quietly emerged from the shadows with new music.

Gesaffelstein recently unveiled his first single in over a year, and it's nothing short of breathtaking. Never one to follow trends—and always one to set them—the French electronic music legend paints a cinematic portrait of isolation with "Icia." It's haunting and hypnotic, harkening to dark dancefloors and vintage acid house raves.

Punchy drums and analog-driven sound design lend to an ambiance of urgency as robotic, phased vocals croon a melancholic refrain. Just as the listener settles in, Gesaffelstein suddenly switches to a moody chord progression before the track peters out to a subdued conclusion, engulfed in the silence of a rave's end.

"Icia" arrives via The Hacker's new 16-track compilation, Interzone. The album features brand new music from The Populists, DJ Hell, Miss Kitten, and more. "Icia" is Gesaffelstein's first original since 2019 and follows 2020's remix of Rosalía's "A Palé."

You can listen to "Icia" below and find the full Interzone compilation on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW GESAFFELSTEIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gesaffelsteinmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/gesaffelstein

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKr0Nv