Skip to main content
Gesaffelstein Contributes Menacing Production On KayCyy's Single, "OKAY!"

Gesaffelstein Contributes Menacing Production On KayCyy's Single, "OKAY!"

Gesaffelstein nets his first hip-hop production credit since his work on Ye's "DONDA."

Julian Bajsel

Gesaffelstein nets his first hip-hop production credit since his work on Ye's "DONDA."

KayCyy is feeling at ease in his new single "OKAY!" produced by the enigmatic Gesaffelstein

The Frenchman returns with his first production credit since his contributions to one of the most high-profile albums in recent memory, DONDA by Ye (formally known as Kanye West). Always one to make a larger-than-life impression with menacingly dark sonics, Gesaffelstein doesn't disappoint.

Gesaffelstein's raw and grungy bassline steals the show on "OKAY!," completely leveling anything in its path on the low end. The energy finds its complement in a deliberately snaking analog synth melody. The winding sequence is enough to get stuck in one's head much like KayCyy's positively affirming lyrics, which echo in an ethereal cocktail of reverb and delay.

Appropriately enough, the track's music video looks exactly as the song sounds. The "OKAY!" music video similarly sees a glowing KayCyy filing in and out of the depths of a black background otherwise completely devoid of light. The swirling, glimmering images of KayCyy aptly capture the contrast of the artist's uplifting lyrics in an otherwise ominous sonic atmosphere.

Recommended Articles

gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Contributes Menacing Production On KayCyy's Single, "OKAY!"

Gesaffelstein nets his first hip-hop production credit since his work on Ye's "DONDA."

14 seconds ago
Whethan
NEWS

Whethan Previews Electronic-Rock Crossover Ahead of Upcoming Album

Whethan says his new album is nearly finished and "way different" than his previous two, "Fantasy" and "Life of a Wallflower."

12 minutes ago
Space Laces
NEWS

Space Laces Reveals Release Date, Tracklist of "High Vaultage" EP

The new EP will consist of five tracks, which fans of Space Laces will recognize from his explosive "Vaultage" mix series.

20 hours ago

FOLLOW GESAFFELSTEIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gesaffelsteinmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/gesaffelstein
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKr0Nv

Related

Gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Gesaffelstein Releases Epic Live Recording from 2019 Requiem Tour Stop in Los Angeles

Now you can relive the madness of Gesaffelstein's comeback tour.

gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The track appears on The Hacker's new 16-track compilation album "Interzone."

Gesaffelstein, Outdoor Stage, Sunday
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Reworks ROSALÍA's "A Palé"

Gesaffelstein is starting 2020 off right.

NGHTMRE X Smoke
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp Drop Menacing Trap Single "MOSH"

The hip-hop cut arrives shortly after it was first teased in Miami.

gesaffelstein kanye west
MUSIC RELEASES

"DONDA" Is Finally Here: Listen to Gesaffelstein's Production on Kanye West's 10th Album

The iconic French producer contributed to three "DONDA" cuts alongside Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and more.

Gesaffelstein-Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein and Pharrell Release New Track "Blast Off"

The third single from Gesaffelstein's Forthcoming LP 'Hyperion'

gesafffelstein-has-a-long-lost-younger-sister-named-rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Unveils Edgy Video for "Reset"

The triumphant return of Gesaffelstein begins today.

Black-and-white photo of Gesaffelstein with smoke in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Teases New Track, "Lost In The Fire" ft. The Weeknd

Gesaffelstein's string of The Weeknd collaborations will continue into 2019.