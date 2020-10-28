Getter Announces "NAPALM" EP Out on Friday

Fans of Getter should dust off their neck braces before Friday.

In an early Halloween treat, the bass music heavy-hitter has announced that his new NAPALM EP is officially releasing in two days on Friday, October 30th. Getter recently dropped the curtain on a brand new single called "BAD ACID," which is presumably included on the forthcoming record.

Back in September, Getter, who remains one of the most prolific bass music producers in the scene, teased NAPALM on Twitter, erupting a fever pitch in his avid fanbase by cryptically sharing the news that an unnamed EP would drop "any day now." He again took to the social platform to formally announce NAPALM earlier this week. Check out the tweet below.

That's it. That's the tweet. You can pre-save NAPALM here ahead of its official release this Friday, October 30th.

