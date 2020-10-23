Getter Returns With Mind-Bending Trap Track "BAD ACID" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Getter Returns With Mind-Bending Trap Track "BAD ACID"

Plunge into a rabbit hole of bass in Getter's wonky new single.
Rukes

Getter is back in full force.

The prolific hip-hop and bass music producer unveiled a new single today called "BAD ACID," which has the ability to plunge its listeners into audial rabbit holes with wonky, experimental sound design. It's a mind-bending trap bomb that should get his fans excited for what looks to be a monster end of 2020.

Back in early September, Getter took to Twitter to tease a new EP, which he said was releasing "any day now" at the time. However, he remained ambiguous and refrained from announcing any further details. At the time of this article's publishing, Getter has yet to confirm if "BAD ACID" will appear on said EP, but fans can certainly hold out hope.

Getter's status as a tastemaker in bass music was never in doubt, but "BAD ACID" only reinforces it. His technical precision is second to none. Listen to the new track below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

