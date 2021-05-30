The First Single Off Getter's Hotly Anticipated EP Has Arrived: Listen to "BLOOD HARVEST"

The First Single Off Getter's Hotly Anticipated EP Has Arrived: Listen to "BLOOD HARVEST"

The record, which Getter promised would blow his previous EP "out of the water," was announced via social media in Morse code.
Author:
Publish date:

Getter (via Instagram)

The record, which Getter promised would blow his previous EP "out of the water," was announced via social media in Morse code.

Following the cryptic morse code announcement of an upcoming EP called SOME CREATURE, Getter has now unveiled his hotly anticipated record's lead single, "BLOOD HARVEST." 

Kicking off with brass fanfare, "BLOOD HARVEST" is a headbanger's dream, comprised of heavily resonating bass, meticulously layered vocal samples and angsty energy. Fresh and powerful, its innovative sound design is right in line with the wobbly nature of NAPALM, which—according to an exclusive October 2020 interview with EDM.com—is a direct result of Getter's commitment to making music purely for himself. 

Out May 27th, the track is part of a project that he previously promised would blow NAPALM, its preceding EP, "out of the water." Listen to "BLOOD HARVEST" below.

"I've always tried to keep my discography communal so anyone can listen to anything, but music for me, my music, is just that," Getter said. "Whatever the fuck I wanna make and put out is what I'm going to be doing."

As for the number of tracks included in SOME CREATURE, Getter told us that a total of six felt natural. "I've always felt six is a great number for releases. Not too long, not too short," he told EDM.com. "All the songs blend together as well, so you can leave it playing from the first song and experience it like a full project, or enjoy it piece by piece."

FOLLOW GETTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/getterofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/GetterOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/getter
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZLNWID

Related

118519511_959346964580340_6172219132924238305_n
NEWS

Getter Has Revealed a New 6-Track EP—in Morse Code

Fans of Getter were quick to crack a cryptic social media message about his upcoming EP.

Getter
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Teases Multiple New EP Releases

The famed producer has been hard at work on new music.

Basside
MUSIC RELEASES

The First Single Off Basside's SOPHIE-Produced EP is Here: Listen

The project's titular track, "FUCK IT UP," has arrived ahead of the project's April 2nd release.

6S2A7900
INTERVIEWS

Getter Returns With Experimental Six-Track Album, "NAPALM": "It's My Mind on a Canvas" [Interview]

Read about Getter's new creative mindset and the life experiences that led to his loud, proud and unrelenting "NAPALM" EP.

Getter
NEWS

Getter's Next EP Will "Blow NAPALM Out of the Water"

The famed bass music artist teased a forthcoming project via a tweet.

Visceral - Final For Socials
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Drops Highly Anticipated "VISCERAL" Album

A new direction, sound and intention from the producer

2019 press photo for Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Announces "NAPALM" EP Out on Friday

Fans of Getter should dust off their neck braces before Friday.

trampa
MUSIC RELEASES

Trampa's Roaring Debut Album "Disrespect" Has Arrived: Listen

The bass music heavyweight fuses a wide array of sounds on his impressive debut full-length offering.