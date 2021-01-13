Rich DietZ Flip Getter's "Head Splitter" Into Blistering House Anthem

Following the release of their audial ode to OnlyFans, "Only Fans Song," blossoming electronic music duo Rich DietZ have returned with a blistering flip of Getter's "Head Splitter."

While the duo's original music is known for its quirky, tongue-in-cheek pop culture references and nuanced sound design, their remix game is sharply club-focused. Flipping a dubstep track of this magnitude is no easy task, but Rich DietZ did a fantastic job of harnessing the metallic wobbles of Getter while repurposing them in a house backbone that doubles as a shuffler's dream.

Check out the new remix below and don't sleep on the second drop, where Rich DietZ decided to go haywire with a wild breakbeat switch-up.

The duo's new mind-melting house track is the latest in their "TreatZ" series, which finds them releasing weekly flips, mashups, and unreleased edits for DJs looking to level up their curation. Check out the series here, where you'll find nasty reworks of Illenium and Excision's "Feel Something" with I Prevail, Oliver Tree's "Don't Let Me Down," and GTA and Sam Bruno's ageless trap anthem "Red Lips," among others.

