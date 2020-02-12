Getter Finds His Way Back to Dubstep with "Represent"

Getter fans have been somewhat divided on the eclectic sound encapsulated in his 2018 album VISCERAL, but his latest single is sure to appease the dubstep-craving segment of his audience. "Represent" is out now, and it sees the Los Angeles DJ/producer back in familiar sonic territory.

The subtleties that set Getter (real name Tanner Petulla) tracks are present in "Represent" to be sure. Underscored by a syncopated hip-hop beat, the song hints at classic dubstep while still exhibiting wobbles sure to get any bass music fan head banging.

Electronic music isn't the only medium in which Petulla has made a name for himself. On Valentines Day, February 14th, the third season of his Facebook Watch series, The Real Bros of Simi Valley will be available. Not only that, but he continues to release hip-hop under his Terror Reid alias.

Petulla will resume touring with a February 13th performance at Soundcheck in Washington, D.C. Additional tour dates can be found on his official website.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

