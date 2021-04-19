Getter Teases Multiple New EP Releases

October 2020 saw the return of bass music innovator Getter, who dropped his stunning six-track EP NAPALM. Since then, he has been riding aboard the ever-popular NFT hype train, releasing multiple tokens in collaboration with visual artist Dax Norman.

The producer has also been teasing a new EP, but on his birthday, April 14th, he took to Twitter to reveal that there may be more than one record on the way.

Expressing his gratitude for fans' birthday wishes in the tweet, Getter also promised multiple new EPs on the way soon. He previously already revealed his excitement for the first of the EPs, claiming that it will "blow NAPALM out of the water." In a later tweet, he built the anticipation even further:

It appears that Getter will be continuing to evolve his sound through his next EP releases. His tweets note that what's next is his best work, and the record that follows may be "too much." Fans are already expressing their support, and "too much" might end up being just what the doctor ordered for the Getter faithful who are more than ready to hear new music from the esteemed producer.

FOLLOW GETTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/getterofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/GetterOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/getter

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZLNWID