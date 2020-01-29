Getter Returns to Dubstep for Upcoming Single, "Represent"

Getter is turning his focus back towards dubstep - at least for his next release. The Visceral producer took to Twitter to post a teaser clip of his next single, "Represent," which ignited a slew of supportive responses from fans and the who's who of bass music.

The teaser became a particular subject of attention as "Represent" has the makings of a return-to-dubstep story for Getter (real name Tanner Petulla), who has spent the last couple years pursuing other creative avenues.

Most notably, Petulla's 2018 album Visceral unexpectedly created a contentious rift between the producer and fans who lamented the fact that he was exploring genres outside of bass music. The criticism on the road eventually led Petulla to cancel several shows on his album tour.

Today Petulla is back on the road, and with a new highly anticipated single on the horizon things are about to get interesting. He did not offer up any further details on the release date for "Represent" but it's undoubtedly a song to look for in the coming weeks ahead.

