GG Magree Slays New Melodic Dubstep Track "Nervous Habits"

Australian powerhouse producer GG Magree is back with bangin' vocals and bass on her new track, "Nervous Habits." Out July 31st via Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, the song features her own singing chops and an appearance from In Her Own Words vocalist Joey Fleming.

Equal parts pop, punk and electronic, "Nervous Habits" proves GG Magree has more to offer than earth-shattering bass beats. From the song's raw, sensitive lyrics ("I get a feeling that you're hiding from me / I'm trying to stand but I'm numb once again") to its understated melodic dubstep drop and balanced blend of edge and vulnerability, the single is both artfully and emotionally potent.

"Nervous Habits" is only one highlight of GG Magree's busy year. "Flatline" with Sullivan King and Kai Wachi was released back in May 2020, along with the upbeat electro house single "You Don't Know Me" in February. Still fairly green in the electronic world, GG Magree skyrocketed to name recognition with her vocal work on NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead's "Frontlines." She again joined Zeds Dead in January with a vocal feature on "Save My Grave," a collaboration with DNMO.

