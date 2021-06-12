GG Magree Drops Scintillating Single "Loving You Kills Me"

With her previous release of the immaculate "Nervous Habits" still riding on a wave of success, GG Magree has returned to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records with another explosive single called "Loving You Kills Me."

The new single pulls influence from multiple genres, melding rock and trap to create another signature GG Magreetune. The scene opens up with a nostalgic guitar riff as Magree's heartfelt vocals radiate through the mix, telling the story of loving someone so much to the point it hurts. As the song progresses, a heavy bass drop rattles in, electrifying the arrangement and bringing with it a darker, grittier edge to an otherwise romantic narrative.

Artwork for GG Magree's "Loving You Kills Me" on Dim Mak Records. Dim Mak Records

"I'm such an intense lover. I think I buried myself somewhere when I wrote 'Loving You Kills Me,'" Magree said in a press release. "You know that feeling 'I want to be with you till I die' or 'I love you so much I want to eat you alive.' That's how I love and why I gave birth to 'Loving You Kills Me.'"

You can stream "Loving You Kills Me" below and find it on platforms here.

FOLLOW GG MAGREE:

Facebook: facebook.com/ggmagree

Instagram: instagram.com/ggmagree

Twitter: twitter.com/ggmagree

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kqd8gc