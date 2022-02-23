GG Magree Fires On All Cylinders With Monstercat Single, "My Wicked"
GG Magree is stepping into 2022 pulling no punches, arriving on Monstercat with a stunning new single called "My Wicked."
Enveloped by angelic vocals and anthemic sound design, "My Wicked" is a natural showcase of Magree's arsenal as a triple threat singer, music producer and songwriter. True to the times, the melancholic track blends pop-punk and future bass to aching effect.
"In a state of confusion as to why I was addicted to the pleasure and pain of love, I wrote 'My Wicked,'" Magree shared in a press statement. "They say love will tear us apart but also, all you need is love. We all have demons, but it's about picking which demons own a piece of your heart."
"My Wicked" is the first single off Magree's forthcoming debut EP, which she announced last week. She has not yet announced a release date for the record.
You can find "My Wicked" on streaming platforms here and listen below.
