GG Magree Fires On All Cylinders With Monstercat Single, "My Wicked"

GG Magree is stepping into 2022 pulling no punches, arriving on Monstercat with a stunning new single called "My Wicked."

Enveloped by angelic vocals and anthemic sound design, "My Wicked" is a natural showcase of Magree's arsenal as a triple threat singer, music producer and songwriter. True to the times, the melancholic track blends pop-punk and future bass to aching effect.

Cover art of GG Magree's single, "My Wicked." c/o Monstercat

"In a state of confusion as to why I was addicted to the pleasure and pain of love, I wrote 'My Wicked,'" Magree shared in a press statement. "They say love will tear us apart but also, all you need is love. We all have demons, but it's about picking which demons own a piece of your heart."

"My Wicked" is the first single off Magree's forthcoming debut EP, which she announced last week. She has not yet announced a release date for the record.

You can find "My Wicked" on streaming platforms here and listen below.

