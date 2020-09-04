GG Magree Unveils Stunning Acoustic Rendition of "Nervous Habits"

Early last month, GG Magree delivered an impressive vocal and bass performance on her single "Nervous Habits" featuring In Her Own Words vocalist Joey Fleming. The mix of punk and dubstep paired with her emotive voice showcased a new side of the Australian powerhouse producer, proving she's more than just heavy beats. GG Magree is now back to deliver a stripped-down version of the track alongside an intimate video featuring Fleming.

By taking away the melodic dubstep elements, the listener has the chance to really get into the vulnerable lyrics. The two artists harmonize expressing the feelings about a love you can't break away from. By putting the vocals at the forefront, this track will become every emo kids' favorite new single to cry-sing to.

GG Magree is on a roll with hits this year, delivering tracks like "Flatline" with Sullivan King and Kai Wachi, "You Don't Know Me," and her vocal performance on Zeds Dead's "Save My Grave" with DNMO. Her triple threat talents as a DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter have catapulted her to become one of electronic music's most promising artists.

FOLLOW GG MAGREE:

Facebook: facebook.com/ggmagree

Instagram: instagram.com/ggmagree

Twitter: twitter.com/ggmagree

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kqd8gc