Ghastly and Karra Team Up For Haunting New Single "Help"

Ghastly has taken his time delivering new music in 2020, but his first single of the year alongside Karra has been worth the wait. Their collaboration "Help" is a cathartic single that arrives by way of Proximity Records.

Ghastly became a trending topic on Twitter last night as he delivered an energizing performance for the Digital Mirage live stream hosted by Proximity as well as Brownies & Lemonade. During the performance, the producer took the opportunity to introduce and premiere "Help" to Proximity's frenzied YouTube. The live stream consistently held over 50,000 concurrent viewers throughout the day.

Singer songwriter Karra carries a strong presence on the record and continues to make a tangible impact on the bass music arena. She recently worked alongside heavyweight producers SLANDER and Moody Good on the unrelenting collaboration "Heart Break" late last year.

The single arrives amid the arrival of Ghastly's new logo and aesthetic, suggesting more could very well be on the way for the "We Might Fall" producer.

