Ghastly Drops Massive New Bass Single "The OG" and Announces Upcoming EP

Ghastly is set to perform the new single at Ubbi Dubbi in Dallas this weekend.

Ghastly's year in lockdown was a time of introspection, and he reflected as much in his productions. His singles "Help" and "Stay" were both cathartic and expressive of what many of us were feeling at the time.

As the live music scene slowly returns to a sense of normalcy, Ghastly is ready to bring back the energy with a brand new single, "The OG," out now via Kannibalen Records.



Ghastly's new festival-ready bass single "The OG" arrives just in time for Ubbi Dubbi this weekend. Kannibalen Records

"The OG" encompasses the hard-hitting bass we know and love from Ghastly and is built for the festival circuit. It has a slow, haunting build with distant claps and vocal chops looming in the eerie background.

As the arrangement unfurls, so too does the intensity. It eventually explodes into an off-the-wall frenzy of bass, the final drop roaring to the tune of a barrage of dubstep and trap elements. Check out "The OG" below.

Ghastly, like many other artists in the electronic music scene, is currently gearing up for the return of festivals. He's set to perform at Ubbi Dubbi in Dallas, Texas this weekend, which marks the first major dance festival to go on as scheduled in the US this year.

You can stream "The OG" across all platforms here.

