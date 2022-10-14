GhostDragon Taps Daye for Heartfelt Single, "re-collide"

GhostDragon is back with yet another must-listen track, an emotive collab with Daye called "re-collide."

Since kicking off 2022 with "Temporary Love" (with Robbie Rosen), a song that later appeared on his debut album could've been us, the budding beatsmith has been making big moves this year and showing no signs of slowing down. At only 21, GhostDragon has proven a force to be reckoned with, having supported the likes of ILLENIUM, Gryffin, Cash Cash and more at their shows.

He's now pouring gasoline on the hype with "re-collide," a stunning, heartfelt single. Combining deeply impassioned vocals with moving melodies, GhostDragon’s unique grasp on the emotional side of dance music is profound. Together, he and Daye weave a palpable tale of heartbreak into ethereal, visceral sound design.

Listen to "re-collide" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

“'re-collide,' featuring my good friend Daye, is about how you hope that someday, somehow you’ll cross paths again with someone that you can’t be with,” GhostDragon said.

"It’s the feeling of being so connected and soul tied with someone, even though you are worlds away," he continued. "It’s a love that transcends what all people believe and know. Sometimes the most loving thing you can do for a person is let them go, but there’s still a part of you that holds on to the hope that maybe one day, even in another life, you’ll be together."

You can catch GhostDragon performing at Brownies and Lemonade's stage takeover at Breakaway Music Festival in the Bay Area today, October 14th at 4pm.

