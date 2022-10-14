Skip to main content
GhostDragon Taps Daye for Heartfelt Single, "re-collide"

GhostDragon Taps Daye for Heartfelt Single, "re-collide"

"It’s the feeling of being so connected and soul tied with someone, even though you are worlds away."

c/o Press

"It’s the feeling of being so connected and soul tied with someone, even though you are worlds away."

GhostDragon is back with yet another must-listen track, an emotive collab with Daye called "re-collide."

Since kicking off 2022 with "Temporary Love" (with Robbie Rosen), a song that later appeared on his debut album could've been us, the budding beatsmith has been making big moves this year and showing no signs of slowing down. At only 21, GhostDragon has proven a force to be reckoned with, having supported the likes of ILLENIUM, Gryffin, Cash Cash and more at their shows.

He's now pouring gasoline on the hype with "re-collide," a stunning, heartfelt single. Combining deeply impassioned vocals with moving melodies, GhostDragon’s unique grasp on the emotional side of dance music is profound. Together, he and Daye weave a palpable tale of heartbreak into ethereal, visceral sound design.

Listen to "re-collide" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ivy Lab
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Ivy Lab's Haunting Album, "Infinite Falling Ground"

It's a tour de force for Ivy Lab, who reimagine their sound via an introspective journey through 14 scintillating tracks.

By Mikala Lugen
TikTok
INDUSTRY

TikTok Sets Sights On Spotify, Makes Moves On Native Music Streaming Service

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has already filed a U.S. trademark application for a new music platform called "TikTok Music."

By Rachel Kupfer
charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5 [10/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, ARTBAT, Tsu Nami and more.

By Koji Aiken

“'re-collide,' featuring my good friend Daye, is about how you hope that someday, somehow you’ll cross paths again with someone that you can’t be with,” GhostDragon said.

"It’s the feeling of being so connected and soul tied with someone, even though you are worlds away," he continued. "It’s a love that transcends what all people believe and know. Sometimes the most loving thing you can do for a person is let them go, but there’s still a part of you that holds on to the hope that maybe one day, even in another life, you’ll be together."

You can catch GhostDragon performing at Brownies and Lemonade's stage takeover at Breakaway Music Festival in the Bay Area today, October 14th at 4pm.

FOLLOW GHOSTDRAGON:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsghostdragon
Instagram: instagram.com/ghostdragonmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/31UEjLJ

FOLLOW DAYE:

Instagram: instagram.com/iam.daye
Spotify: spoti.fi/3yE83d8

Related

Radical Kai
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Radical Kai's Heartfelt House Single, "Enough"

The touching tune speaks to the importance of expressing your affection to loved ones.

Tisoki and Charity Vance
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Taps Charity Vance for "SENSITIVE," First Single From Upcoming Debut Album

Tisoki and Charity Vance's natural connection makes this a single fans can't miss.

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.

ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and Spiritbox Collide on Haunting New Single "Shivering"

"Shivering" is ILLENIUM's newly minted sound at its finest.

armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Taps Iconic Songwriter Diane Warren for New Single, "Live On Love": Listen

"It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters," van Buuren said.

Tiësto and Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Nevve Connect on Heartfelt Single "Wild Ones"

"Wild Ones" is a catchy tune that allows both Jason Ross and Nevve's sounds to thrive.

vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.