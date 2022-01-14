Skip to main content
GhostDragon Drops First Single Off Upcoming Debut Album: Listen to "temporary love"

The emotive track is the first look into GhostDragon's debut album.

GhostDragon is preparing for another big year.

After a breakout 2021, which saw the release of his critically acclaimed Strangers Again EP and several remarkable singles, the 21-year-old dance music beatsmith has returned with his first release of 2022. 

Out today by way of Wave Music/Paradise Music Group, "temporary love" pairs aching lyricism—courtesy of singer-songwriter Robbie Rosen—with melancholic sound design in a soaring future bass arrangement. At such a young age, the prodigious GhostDragon’s grasp on the emotional side of dance music is deeply profound. Rosen’s soaring lyrical performance chronicles familiar tales of heartbreak, as GhostDragon’s acoustic-laden production brings the track to life.

Expanding on his signature melodic style, "temporary love" serves as the lead single from GhostDragon's forthcoming debut album. You can listen to the new track below and find it on your preferred streaming platform here.

GhostDragon Drops First Single Off Upcoming Debut Album: Listen to "temporary love"

"‘temporary love’ featuring American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen is the first track off of my upcoming album,” explained GhostDragon in a press release shared with EDM.com. “The track is slightly different from what I usually make, and takes more of an acoustic approach.”

GhostDragon’s 2021 culminated in a career-defining performance, opening for ILLENIUM on his "Fallen Embers" tour at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. And later this month, he will be making his debut at "one of [his] dream clubs," performing in support of MiTiS at 1015 Folsom in San Fransisco. Tickets to the event can be found here

