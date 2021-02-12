Giolì & Assia Deliver Innovative "Moon Faces" EP

Since 2017, Italian duo Giolì & Assia have enchanted listeners across the globe with their unique blend of techno and indie-pop. Additionally, their unique #DiesisLive performances have seen them perform in a handful of stunning backdrops all over Italy including Punta Bianca, Etna Volcano, and the Andromeda Theater. Today, the pair have released their highly-anticipated EP, Moon Faces, via Ultra Records.

In an interview with L.A. Weekly, Giolì & Assia note that they titled the EP Moon Faces because the "concept characterizes the EP." Furthermore, the concept helps "listeners understand the connection between all five tracks." The EP is comprised of their five previous tunes packed into one intricate release. This includes "Lost," "Your Lullaby," "Rollercoaster," "Hands On Me" and "For You."

Throughout their career, Giolì & Assia have been recognized for their adept lyricism and innovative production, and Moon Faces is no exception. The pair use their multi-instrumentalist talents to build ambient soundscapes to enthrall listeners. Their forward-thinking sound is bolstered by their clear refinement, making them one of the most exciting acts to watch right now.

Their collaboration with Mahmut Orhan, "Lost," is an absolute standout on the EP. Giolì & Assia already bring plenty of depth when it comes to the various instruments they include in their music and Mahmut Orhan's inclusion further rounds out the tune. Combining that with a plethora of atmospheric synths and textured bass, "Lost" is an excellent way to close out the EP.

Giolì & Assia were recently inducted into EDM.com's Class of 2021 alongside a handful of quickly rising stars. Moon Faces shows clear growth from their already-polished sound, indicating that they have a bright path ahead of them.

Listen to Giolì & Assia's Moon Faces below.

