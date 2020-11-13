Giolì & Assia Return to Ultra Music with "Rollercoaster"

Giolì & Assia Return to Ultra Music with "Rollercoaster"

"Rollercoaster" is the newest track from the duo's forthcoming Moon Faces EP.
Author:
Publish date:

As pioneers in the live indie-electronic space, Giolì & Assia are on a mission to change the way you think about techno and indie-pop. This past July, the Italian electronic duo made their debut on Ultra Records with "For You," and they jointly released a stunning live session on a boat in Scopello, Italy.

Following the success of their debut and follow-up single "Hands On Me," the two have now returned to Ultra for their newest hit, "Rollercoaster." The women wrote the song during the worst period of their quarantine to create a deep, personal product. Spotlighting gentle, introspective vocals and emotional lyricism, soft piano keys precede momentary techno breaks. The track is a bit shy of two minutes, leaving fans wanting more from the dynamic duo.

All aforementioned singles will be on Giolì & Assia's highly anticipated MOON FACES EP, which is scheduled for release January 2021. You can listen to Giolì & Assia's "Rollercoaster" below.

FOLLOW GIOLÌ & ASSIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/gioliandassia
Twitter: twitter.com/gioliandassia
Instagram: instagram.com/gioliandassia
Spotify: spoti.fi/32D4HqC

Related

Monolink-Small
MUSIC RELEASES

Monolink Channels Celestial Realms with New Single "Otherside" and Music Video

Monolink shares second single off of forthcoming sophomore EP.

Bonnie x Clyde Smoking B&W
MUSIC RELEASES

BONNIE X CLYDE Return with Breakup Bass Ballad, “Leave It All Behind”

The electronic duo have been on a high of releasing moody, distorted tunes since announcing their reimagined style in late September.

Bonnie X Clyde - The Good Life (Out Now on Ultra Music) -- EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

BONNIE X CLYDE Release Official Music Video for Ultra Music Debut "The Good Life"

BONNIE X CLYDE Release Official Music Video For Ultra Music Debut, "The Good Life"

kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Enlists REAPER and Qoiet for Fiery Single "Wait"

The second single from Kayzo’s forthcoming fall EP is here.

Icona Pop Next Mistake
MUSIC RELEASES

Icona Pop Returns with '90s-Inspired Dance Track, "Next Mistake"

Icona Pop released "Next Mistake" and signed a deal with Ultra Records.

Duck Sauce
MUSIC RELEASES

Duck Sauce Make their Triumphant Return with "Smiley Face"

Six years later, the iconic duo are back to put a smile on our face

Bonnie x Clyde Smoking B&W
MUSIC RELEASES

BONNIE X CLYDE Release Sultry Vocal Bass Single, “Curse”

EDM’s most alluring duo dropped the ultimate sultry bass track in the midst of their Bad Behavior 2019 Tour.

Buku
MUSIC RELEASES

Buku Expands on Wakaan Debut with "What You See" EP

After the release of his spitfire single “What You See,” fans were left craving more. Now, Buku is back with his full EP.