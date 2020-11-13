Giolì & Assia Return to Ultra Music with "Rollercoaster"

As pioneers in the live indie-electronic space, Giolì & Assia are on a mission to change the way you think about techno and indie-pop. This past July, the Italian electronic duo made their debut on Ultra Records with "For You," and they jointly released a stunning live session on a boat in Scopello, Italy.

Following the success of their debut and follow-up single "Hands On Me," the two have now returned to Ultra for their newest hit, "Rollercoaster." The women wrote the song during the worst period of their quarantine to create a deep, personal product. Spotlighting gentle, introspective vocals and emotional lyricism, soft piano keys precede momentary techno breaks. The track is a bit shy of two minutes, leaving fans wanting more from the dynamic duo.

All aforementioned singles will be on Giolì & Assia's highly anticipated MOON FACES EP, which is scheduled for release January 2021. You can listen to Giolì & Assia's "Rollercoaster" below.

