Giolì & Assia Announce New Album, "Fire, Hell & Holy Water"

The duo's largest musical project to date is due out in early September 2022 via Ultra Records.

Graziano Piazza

EDM.com Class of 2021 inductees Giolì and Assia have announced their forthcoming album, Fire, Hell & Holy Water, slated for release on September 9th via Ultra Records

Alongside the announcement, the Palermo, Italy-based electronic music tandem have released a brand new single, "I'll Be Fine." The mesmerizing track commands attention with ethereal piano chords and haunting ambient soundscapes—two signatures of their unique sound.

Giolì is a masterful pianist who has been perfecting her skills since the age of eight. But her talents don't stop there—she also plays the cello, drums, guitar and handpan, while Assia is a virtuosic guitarist and vocalist.

Take a listen to "I'll Be Fine" below.

Giolì & Assia Announce New Album, "Fire, Hell & Holy Water"

The duo's largest musical project to date is due out in early September 2022 via Ultra Records.

Named after a well-known Sicilian expression, Fire, Hell & Holy Water is the duo's largest project to date. Spanning 16 tracks, the album will explore Giolì & Assia's experiences as a burgeoning power couple in the dance music scene as well as their unfortunate health problems and familial losses during the pandemic.

According to a press release, the album draws inspiration from London Grammar, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, U2 and Ludovico Einaudi, among others.

Giolì and Assia recently performed live from the Fagradalsfjall Volcano in Iceland as part of their #DiesisLive showcase. The set is one of many that the couple have performed to spread their genre-bending music to all corners of the world. It came after last year's release of their Spanish-language single "Bebé," and was followed by a huge collaboration with Brazilian singer-songwriter and drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

