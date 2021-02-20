Giolì & Assia Drop Exclusive Mixtape Featuring Unreleased Track Edits: Listen

The exclusive mixtape commemorates the duo's induction into EDM.com’s Class of 2021.
Riccardo Iozza

With a distinct cross-genre sound driven by poetic instrumentation and hypnotic vocals, Italian duo Giolì & Assia have been trending steadily upward since their first release in 2016. This month saw the artists team up with Ultra Records for the release of their new EP, Moon Faces, along with their induction into EDM.com's Class of 2021

To celebrate the list, which is dedicated to highlighting rising voices in the dance music community with boundary-breaking potential, Giolì & Assia have now released an exclusive mixtape for EDM.com.

Clocking in at 35 minutes, the tape features unreleased radio and extended edits of several tracks from Moon Faces, including "Hands on Me" and "Your Lullaby." The mix also integrates the wordly sounds of Filippos, Bonga, Joyhauser and others, adding sonic dimension. And, with its healthy helping of bass and intricate melodies, the mixtape is energetic, clubby and masterfully arranged. 

Check out the full tracklist below.

Gioli & Assia - Your Lullaby (Radio Edit)
Filippos - Kairetu ft. Idd Aziz
Bonga - Mona Ki Ngi Xica (Pablo Fierro Remix)
Gioli & Assa - Hands On Me (Extended)
Dany Cohiba - Azucar Salado (Original Mix)
Gioli & Assia - Blame On Me (Radio Edit)
Joyhauser - Elements [Terminal M]
Gioli & Assia - Lost feat. Mahmut Orhan
Deniz Kabu & Wolfson - Let it Go (Original Mix) 

