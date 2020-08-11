Diplo Remixes Glass Animals' "Heat Wave" Into Dazzling Future Bass Anthem

Known for his ability to cross genres with the precision of a surgeon, Diplo has released a soaring future bass remix for renowned indie-electronic outfit Glass Animals.

Glass Animals tapped the Grammy Award-winning producer for a sensational rework of their single "Heat Waves." Diplo's take on the tune thrusts it into a starry-eyed, hypnotic soundscape with all the trimmings of a future bass anthem. He produces warm, gooey future bass chords in the chorus, expertly interlacing them with frontman Dave Bayley's spellbinding vocal work. Thick, potent 808s also glide under his vocals in a masterstroke of melodic bass production.

Along with Diplo's remix came a remix of the track from 19-year-old Shakur Ahmad, who won Glass Animals' remix competition with a funky nu-disco edit.

"Heat Waves" appears on Glass Animals' brand new third studio album Dreamland, which spans 16 tracks and was released on August 7th, 2020. Check out Diplo's remix below.

