Glass Animals Recruits Oliver Heldens and Sonny Fodera for "Heat Waves" Expansion Pack

Glass Animals Recruits Oliver Heldens and Sonny Fodera for "Heat Waves" Expansion Pack

Both energetic house remixes elevate the original song's success.
Author:
Publish date:

EDM Wiki

In June of 2020, the English psychedelic pop band, Glass Animals, released “Heat Waves” as a single off their third album, Dreamland. Since its release, the song has garnered over 126 million streams on Spotify alone and took the top spot on Australia’s Triple J Hot 100 of 2020, making them the first British act to win since Mumford & Sons’ “Little Lion Man” in 2009.

Further elevating the song’s success, Glass Animals has now recruited famed DJs, Oliver Heldens and Sonny Fodera, for a “Heat Waves” expansion pack. Oliver Heldens provides an uplifting and mainstream mix. The buildup feels like a giant invigorating inhale with its inspiring risers and rhythmic snares, while the drop uses a lively chord melody and robust house beat for an all-around ecstatic result. On a similar note, Sonny Fodera pumps up the energy with his groovy deep house remake. With sped-up vocals, energetic arpeggios, and emotive vocal chops, this tune is extremely danceable and impassioned.

Enlisting the skills of Heldens and Fodera was a smart choice - the two are extremely active. In addition to his popular Heldeep records and radio, Oliver Heldens announced just a few months ago that he is launching a new record label, OH2, to focus on the commercial side of pop dance music. Equally busy is Sonny Fodera, who has been running his own Solotoko brand and label since 2017. He’s recently collaborated with Diplo, MK, Ella Eyre, Dom Dolla, AlunaGeorge, and more, and additionally, has been providing his fans with multiple live streams from his kitchen over the course of the pandemic.

FOLLOW GLASS ANIMALS:

Facebook: facebook.com/glassanimals
Instagram: instagram.com/glassanimals
Twitter: twitter.com/GlassAnimals
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eR7xMa

FOLLOW OLIVER HELDENS:

Facebook: facebook.com/oliverheldens
Twitter: twitter.com/oliverheldens
Instagram: instagram.com/oliverheldens
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yca9PB

FOLLOW SONNY FODERA:

Facebook: facebook.com/sonnyfodera
Twitter: twitter.com/sonnyfodera
Instagram: instagram.com/sonnyfodera
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YB7Jdj

Related

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Rework Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's "Moving Blind"

Gorgon City has cooked up yet another fresh tech house remix.

Sonny Fodera Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Shines in Latest House Album, Rise

Sonny Fodera's 12-track effort is out now on Insomniac Records/Solotoko.

Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Remixes Glass Animals' "Heat Wave" Into Dazzling Future Bass Anthem

The single appears on Glass Animals' brand new third studio album "Dreamland."

MovingBlind_Press
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla Impress Yet Again on Intoxicating New Single "Moving Blind"

Their long-awaited collaboration is finally here.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens and MOGUAI Team Up On Summer-Ready "Cucumba"

Oliver Heldens and MOGUAI unveil a new summer future house collaboration.

Oliver heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Joins Above & Beyond for Group Therapy 415

Heldens has dropped a guest mix fresh off the release of his "Thing Called Love" remix.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Releases Classic House-Inspired Track, "AQUARIUS"

Oliver Heldens finds inspiration from the sounds of classic house in his new track "Aquarius."

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Releases Nile Rodgers Collab "Summer Love"

Oliver Heldens' new single is here just in time for summer.