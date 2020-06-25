Glass Petals Drop Piano House Stomper "No Words" on HEXAGON

Along with Johnny Jover, esteemed producer and DJ Felix Cartal kicked off his Glass Petals project last year with the release of two infectious house tracks, "Pumped Up Kick" and "Burner." Now, the duo is back with another house anthem that's sure to keep the dance floor moving.

"No Words" is a groovy house track that pays homage to classic 1990s house music and brings a refreshing feel to the music of the modern era. A catchy rhythmic vocal verse keeps the groove going, with classic piano house stabs in the buildup. The bass line is just as perfect for nodding your head along to, as it is for shuffling your heart out on the dance floor.

Glass Petals is a deeper and more refined approach to Cartal's music, which typically teeters more toward the pop end of the EDM spectrum. His alias is a slight return to the underground, and a worthy tribute to the house music of auld that encapsulates the artist's roots and showcases his ability to create memorable, enjoyable music that isn't plugged directly into the mainstream.

"No Words" is out now on Don Diablo's HEXAGON imprint.

