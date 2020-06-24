GLD and Grand Khai Join Forces for Future Bass Bop "I Loved You (Now I Have Trust Issues)"

After releasing a pair of thunderous bass tunes in recent weeks, "Judgement Day" and the GEO collab "Do It Like This," electronic duo GLD have returned with a melodic number.

Once again arriving on Flux Pavilion's Circus Records banner, the dubstep and trap twofer opted to swerve into the future bass alley, teaming up with gifted singer-songwriter Grand Khai for the poignant "I Loved You (Now I Have Trust Issues)." Eschewing their typical use of blistering bass elements and booming 808s, GLD produce bouncy basslines and distorted vocal chops for a bubbly future pop tune.

"I Loved You (Now I Have Trust Issues)" isn't the first time GLD have linked up with Khai, who featured on the duo's summer 2019 single "Somebody Else." The Pennsylvania-based vocalist does a fantastic job here, crooning about the pitfalls of unrequited love and the trust issues that come with it.

You can check out "I Loved You (Now I Have Trust Issues)" below and stream the track via your go-to platform here.

