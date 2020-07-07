New Music from The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, More to Be Featured In "Ghost of Tsushima" Remix EP

The video game soundtrack for the forthcoming title Ghost of Tsushima is receiving its own remix EP courtesy of several dance music stars. The PlayStation 4 exclusive game, which follows the story of 13th century samurai warriors, is set for release later this month.

Electronic artists The Glitch Mob and TOKiMONSTA are slated to take part in the effort, each releasing their first tracks following early 2020 EP offerings. Alessandro Cortini, the multi-instrumentalist of Nine Inch Nails fame, will also be joining the remix EP, titled Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined EP. The project is arriving by way of Milan Records.

Thus far, Grammy-nominated producer Tycho's remix is the only track that has been released from the forthcoming project. The producer added his signature flare to "Ghost of Kodoku," forging his path with vast soundscapes, delicately bubbling leads, and subtle house drums.

The full remix EP is set to hit streaming services this Friday, July 10th. The original score, written by British neoclassical composer Ilan Eshkeri and Japanese composer Shigeru Umebayashi, is due out with the game's release a week later on July 17th.

