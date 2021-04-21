Gorgon City Announce Third Album Alongside Tracklist and New Single, "Tell Me It's True"

Fans of beloved UK dance music duo Gorgon City should mark their calendars because the renowned producers have announced that their third album Olympia will be arriving on June 25th, 2021. The record, which will arrive via Astralwerks, will be their first LP since 2018's Escape.

Along with the announcement of the new album comes a brand new single, "Tell Me It's True." The track opens with angelic vocal chops as the house duo's signature piano strikes guide the melody into the forefront. The euphoric soundscapes build into a hard-hitting drop with strong percussion and syncopated synths. It's the perfect amalgamation of UK and Chicago house influences, a balance that could drive the sound of the forthcoming album.

Olympia is set to be the first project the duo have completed entirely from separate locations in the world, since Matt remains in London and Kye now resides in Chicago.

Fans should expect features from a wide array of artists on the 18-track album including DRAMA, SOFI TUKKER, Josh Barry, Rose Grey, and Aura James, among others. The album is said to explore themes of escapism and exploration, ideas that could not be more topical as COVOD-19 lockdowns are slowly lifted.

Gorgon City's forthcoming third album "Olympia" is due for release June 25, 2021, via Astralwerks.

"With this record we’ve definitely gone more clubby and have been inspired by the big shows that we played before lockdown," Gorgon City shared in a press release. "It’s a bigger sound and lyrically it's different for us.”

You can stream "Tell Me It's True" across all platforms here. Check out the full tracklist for Olympia below and pre-order or pre-save the album here.

Olympia Tracklist:

1. Tell Me It’s True

2. Oxygen (with Aura James)

3. You’ve Done Enough (with DRAMA)

4. Dreams (with Jem Cooke)

5. Body Language (with Cami)

6. When You’re Gone

7. House Arrest (with Soffi Tukker)

8. Never Let Me Down (with Hayley May)

9. Sweet Temptation

10. Nobody (with DRAMA)

11. Lost Feelings (with Rose Grey)

12. Tears (with Grace Grundy)

13. Waiting For The Right Time

14. Ecstasy (with Jem Cooke)

15. Foolproof (with Hayden James & Nat Dunn)

16. Burning (with Evan Giia)

17. Thoughts

18. Freedom (with Josh Barry)

