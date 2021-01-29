Gorgon City and DRAMA Team Up for UK-Chicago House Crossover, "You've Done Enough"

Gorgon City and DRAMA Team Up for UK-Chicago House Crossover, "You've Done Enough"

The new collaborative single fuses classic sounds from each seminal dance music city.
Author:
Publish date:

Will Robson Scott

After the monster release of their four-track REALM EP back in December, UK duo Gorgon City has returned in 2021 with a new single called "You've Done Enough" with DRAMA. Out January 29th via Universal Music, the song further explores the soulful sound of the artists' first collaboration, last year's "Nobody."  

Following the lead of stirring vocals from DRAMA's Via Rosa, "You've Done Enough" packs gorgeous resonance and kinetic house into its builds and drops. It also comes paired with an extended "Terrace Dub" rework, which adds in a pulsing percussion conclusion. Together, these tracks represent a modern take on classic UK and Chicago house influences.

As if these two versions weren't enough on their own, "You've Done Enough" also comes alongside its own trippy visualizer. Comparable to an animated screensaver on drugs, the video is full of color and morphing kaleidoscopic forms. 

FOLLOW GORGON CITY:

Facebook: facebook.com/gorgoncity
Twitter: twitter.com/gorgoncity
Instagram: instagram.com/gorgoncity
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ggiJ7a

FOLLOW DRAMA:

Facebook: facebook.com/thedramaduo
Twitter: twitter.com/thedramaduo
Instagram: instagram.com/thedramaduo
Spotify: spoti.fi/36oSwQ4

Related

Gorgon City Press Image - Photo Credit_ Will Robson Scott
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Drops New Must-Listen EP, "Realm"

Realm is a bass-heavy and dance-forward compilation that sounds like it was created to get a crowd moving.

go slow
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Gorgon City Team Up for "Go Slow" ft. Roméo

Roméo provides soulful vocals for the new collaboration.

Kaskade Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Gorgon City Tease Upcoming Collab

Seemingly sparked from a wishful fan tweet, Kaskade and Gorgon City look to release a collaboration soon.

SOFI TUKKER Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City Unite for Seductive Lockdown Anthem "House Arrest"

The lockdown anthem you didn't know you needed.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Rework Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's "Moving Blind"

Gorgon City has cooked up yet another fresh tech house remix.

Gorgon City
NEWS

Gorgon City Announces Fall ‘Kingdom’ Tour Dates Across North America and UK

Gorgon City return to their roots with expansive DJ Tour 'Kingdom' and announce upcoming club oriented EP on Suara label in July!

Color photo of Gorgon City standing in a dilapidated building.
NEWS

Gorgon City Announce Residency at KAOS in Las Vegas

The U.K. duo are the latest EDM act to call the superclub home.

PAX_Gorgon City_Comp_02
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #10: Gorgon City and PAX

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by Gorgon City and PAX.