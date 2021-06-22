Watch the Picturesque Music Video for Gorgon City's New Single, "Dreams" With Jem Cooke

Renowned UK dance music duo Gorgon City have unveiled yet another track from their upcoming album. Out now via Astralwerks, "Dreams" came true for many eager fans who have been anticipating the release of this ID since it was first teased last spring during Defected Virtual Festival 4.0.

Singles from the album have been rolling out over the past year. But it was not until two months ago that Gorgon City officially announced the impending arrival of their third album Olympia, while simultaneously offering up a wittily titled tune called "Tell Me It's True."

"Dreams" marks the eighth single from Olympia, which is due out this Friday, June 25th. The record will feature an array of collaborations with artists such as DRAMA, SOFI TUKKER, Hayden James, and Hayley May, among others.

In anticipation of their massive 18-track LP, Gorgon City recently announced that they will be taking Olympia out on a two-month headlining tour across the US, with four final stops in the UK. According to a Facebook post from the tandem, "it's our best body of work to date."

Watch the video for "Dreams" below, which is situated in an idyllic, tropical paradise island with radiant Greek statues—fitting to the album's theme.

You can stream "Dreams" across all platforms here. Check out the full tracklist for Olympia below and pre-order or pre-save the album here.

Olympia Tracklist:

1. Tell Me It’s True

2. Oxygen (with Aura James)

3. You’ve Done Enough (with DRAMA)

4. Dreams (with Jem Cooke)

5. Body Language (with Cami)

6. When You’re Gone

7. House Arrest (with Sofi Tukker)

8. Never Let Me Down (with Hayley May)

9. Sweet Temptation

10. Nobody (with DRAMA)

11. Lost Feelings (with Rose Grey)

12. Tears (with Grace Grundy)

13. Waiting For The Right Time

14. Ecstasy (with Jem Cooke)

15. Foolproof (with Hayden James & Nat Dunn)

16. Burning (with Evan Giia)

17. Thoughts

18. Freedom (with Josh Barry)

