Listen to Gorgon City Evolve in Third Album, "Olympia"

Gorgon City released their third studio album Olympia today—and it is guaranteed to become another one of their classics. With an eclectic combination of style and vocals, the UK duo demonstrates a new playfulness in their work and artistic growth while staying true to their roots.

You will hear some familiar tunes on Olympia, as eight of its 18 total tracks are past releases. Not only did Gorgon City include “Tell Me It’s True” (released two months ago in anticipation of the album), but they also added seven of their collaborations from the last year or so, including anthems like “You’ve Done Enough” (with DRAMA) and “House Arrest” (with SOFI TUKKER).

Olympia features five new solo tracks, which vary in terms of style. “Lost Feelings," “Waiting For The Right Time," and “Thoughts” are all club-ready deep house hits, with the first being more lyrical and the latter two mainly instrumental. We’re taken from deep house to pop-influenced music with “When You’re Gone” and “Sweet Temptation," featuring dulcet lyrics and kinetic beats.

Artwork for Gorgon City's new album "Olympia." Universal Music Group

Olympia wouldn’t be a Gorgon City record without powerful vocalists, and the new collabs featured on the album do not disappoint—though they do signal an evolution in Gorgon City's music. They explore a wider range of vocal styles here than they have in the past, from the catchy pop echoes of debut artist Aura James in “Oxygen” to the sensual range of Cami in “Body Language” to the raspy indie sensibilities of UK cover artist Grace Grundy in “Tears.”

Gorgon City didn’t experiment with vocal styles alone. They took a distinct departure from their typical sound with the progressive house-leaning “Ecstasy," a distinction compounded by the airy and haunting voice of Jem Cooke. But in the end Gorgon City return to their roots, grounding the album with its final track “Freedom” featuring past collaborator Josh Barry.

A mix of past, present, and future, Olympia captures both the essence of what we love about Gorgon City’s work and the evolution of their sound as they grow as artists. Check out the full album below and be sure to look out for more exciting work from them in the future.

Gorgon City is taking Olympia on a long-awaited tour of the US and UK later this year. For full tour information and dates, visit their website.

